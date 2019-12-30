The junior versions of Vikas Gupta, Anita Hassanandani, and others are too cute for words

MUMBAI: Just two days are left for the year 2019 to end, and everyone is making the most of them. While some are planning to have house parties, others have already headed to exotic locations to welcome the year 2020 on a grand note.



Among the long list of celebrities who have already started partying, there is the crazy gang of Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Ridhima Pandit, and Karishma Tanna who are having a whale of a time in Thailand. The whole gang has been there since the past few days and are partying every minute amidst the beautiful locales of this amazing place.



And now, after some stunning pictures of these popular stars, Vikas has shared a video where we can see the junior versions of all the stars, and they are simply too cute. The filter used in the video makes them look young and cute.



Take a look at the video.

Every actress looked like a cutie patootie with their chubby cheeks, and we can't stop awwing.



From dancing their hearts out to relishing lip-smacking delicacies and exploring the beautiful places, the whole gang is having super fun in Thailand.



What do you think about the junior versions of these stars? Tell us in the comments.