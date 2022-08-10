The Kapadias and Shahs are Looking absolutely REGAL in This picture from the sets, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We came across a picture of both families and they look absolutely royal here.
From leaked intimate pictures to surrogacy; here’s a look at Nayanthara’s controversies

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Pakhi’s trouble with her marriage and Anupama trying to balance her responsibility between her children.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Exclusive! Anuj lashes out at Baa; gives an ultimatum to Anupama to choose between the Shah family and the Kapadias

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets of the show, shared by Nidhi Shah who essays the role of Kinjal.

Today is the last day of 2022 and while a lot are contemplating how fast the year swung by, some are excited to begin a new year.

However, this picture of both the families has us intrigued about the upcoming track of the show!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anuj is upset that Anu didn’t win because Anupama reached late and Anupama can see the budding anger beneath Anuj’s calm face. While Bapuji tries to pacify Anu, Barkha and Ankush bring up how Anupama reached late and question her on the reason. While Bapuji tries to pacify Anu, Barkha and Ankush bring up how Anupama reached late and question her on the reason.

Anuj then reaches home and lashes out at Baa for what occurred that day and lays a subtle warning that a repeat won’t be tolerated by him.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa leaves Pakhi to make her own choice, prays for her

