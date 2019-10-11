The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya shares amusing instances about his father Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, Kapil Sharma and his team leave the viewers in splits. Many celebrities grace the show and legendary singer Udit Narayan will be seen this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show recreating the 90s era with his magical voice.



His beautiful wife Deepa Narayan and son Aditya Narayan will be seen accompanying him. The trio will be seen having a gala time as they spill out interesting stories from their personal lives. Aditya, who is all set to make his appearance on Indian Idol 11 as the host, will be seen sharing amusing instances about his daddy cool and the fanfare his father enjoyed amongst his girlfriends.



In a conversation with Aditya, Kapil tried to enquire about the instances when Aditya’s girlfriends came to meet him but were more impressed by his father Udit ji . Narrating the incident Aditya went down the memory lane recalling an incident when one of his girlfriends came in their house. He shared, “When I was quite young, in my college days, I invited one of my girlfriend’s to my house. I also introduced her to my parents. My mom was busy doing her daily chores and I thought dad would go back after saying hi-hello but instead he sat there with us." Later, Aditya shared how his father was trying to be cool and he put his hands on Aditya’s shoulder and told his girlfriend, "Mera ladka jawan ho gaya hai”. Aditya added, “This is how some of my girlfriend go back - either taking Dad's autograph or just run away in embarrassment.”