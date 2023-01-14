The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; chef Vikas’s mother turns out to be

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But unfortunately, both Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of this season.

The show has returned and has received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well for itself.

Archana Puran Singh who has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time is quite active on her social media and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

At times she also shares BTS videos from the sets of the show. Recently, the actress shared a BTS video from an episode of the show.

In the upcoming episode, the judges of Master Chef India Season 7 judges will be gracing the show.

In the video, one can see how Chef Garima, would be inviting Archana to her restaurant, and also chef Vikas's mother will reveal that she is a huge fan of the actress and that she keeps watching her vlogs.

One can see how the chefs are having a fun time with the cast and crew and are thinking of Kapil for having them on the show

Well, there is no doubt that The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows on television that will leave the audience in splits.

