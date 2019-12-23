The Kapil Sharma Show: Badshah reacts to Kapil's comment on his weight

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is loved by the audience for it humour and entertainment quotient.

The show which started its second innings on Sony TV with a bang and under the blessings of Dabangg Salman Khan himself, is celebrating its success of 100 episodes. Yes, the show has hit the 100 episode mark. And to ring in this joyful occasion, renowned musicians Badshah, Hardy Sandhu and Tanishk Bagchi among others will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

Kapil Sharma, who is known for his wit, recently shared a funny BTS moment from the show on his Instagram handle. Here, he is seen spreading the magic of his amazing humour with these musicians. In the chuckle-some promo video, Kapil Sharma is seen taking a dig at rapper Badshah's weight. Revealing the reason about why Badshah doesn’t lose weight, he says that music videos in the contemporary times have around six to seven music composers. So, Badshah purposely doesn't lose weight to look prominent in the music cover.

Kapil's marvelous satire left everyone in a fit of laughter, including Badshah and Archana.

