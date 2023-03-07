The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out Archana Puran Singh’s reaction after Kapil Sharma announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return on the show

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma also announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrival on the show. The latter has hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:22
Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Also Read-It's a possibility: Archana on replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Renuka Shahane, Mini Mathur, Parizad Kolah and Richa Annirudh will make appearances and interact with the host and the other comedians. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma also announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrival on the show. The latter has hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Parizad Kohla in the past. Kapil now says that when Parizad announces only then the cricketer turned politician will arrive on stage.

Archana Puran Singh gets a little worried and waves her hand gesturing no. Everyone laughs as Kapil Sharma successfully pranked Archana once again.

Meanwhile Kapil also pulls Krushna Abhishek’s leg as he was on a break. He tells Krushna, “Dusre channel khane ko nahi dete toh kyu gayi thi waha”

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of the last day of the shoot from the sets of the show, says “We'll be back”

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off air and the team has completed shooting for its last episode. Kapil and his team will soon go on a tour to the US and then UK. Kapil Sharma will next be seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer The Crew.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TheIndianExpress 


 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh Bharti Singh Kartik Aaryan Krushna Abhishek Satyaprem Ki Katha TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 14:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great face off between two movies releasing on the same day, how can we forget...
Oh No! After Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara; THESE two actresses are top contenders
MUMBAI: We all know the craze and love Bollywood lovers have for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So when Farhan Akhtar came...
Must Read! “I wish they are back together” netizens as they see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no doubt one of the most loved pairs we have in B Town. Over the time they...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out Archana Puran Singh’s reaction after Kapil Sharma announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return on the show
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Must Read! “Flop movie ka bhi success party hota hai kya” Netizens on the success party of Tiku Weds Sheru
MUMBAI: Movie Tiku Weds Sheru has been the subject of conversation between people much before the release, the movie...
Pandya Store: Sad! Suman lashes out at the Pandya brother, Gautam takes the decision
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
ANIMAL
What! It's a three way clash of Animal, Fukrey 3 and Sam Bahadur
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the contestants of this season wrapped up the shoot of the show
Avinash Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Mishra opens up on his love for action genre, says, ''The viewers can definitely expected some action in my show Titli''
Fahmaan Khan
Shocking! Fahmaan Khan talks about Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii getting a new time slot and clashing with Anupamaa, says "We need to pull up our socks and work even more harder"
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! This is when and where the finale of the show will be shot
Ishita Dutta
Wow! Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta looks sizzling hot in her new maternity shoot; check it out
Aishwarya Khare
Zee TV actoress- Aishwarya Khare express gratitude toward guru of her life