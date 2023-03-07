The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out Archana Puran Singh’s reaction after Kapil Sharma announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return on the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Renuka Shahane, Mini Mathur, Parizad Kolah and Richa Annirudh will make appearances and interact with the host and the other comedians. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma also announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrival on the show. The latter has hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Parizad Kohla in the past. Kapil now says that when Parizad announces only then the cricketer turned politician will arrive on stage.

Archana Puran Singh gets a little worried and waves her hand gesturing no. Everyone laughs as Kapil Sharma successfully pranked Archana once again.

Meanwhile Kapil also pulls Krushna Abhishek’s leg as he was on a break. He tells Krushna, “Dusre channel khane ko nahi dete toh kyu gayi thi waha”

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off air and the team has completed shooting for its last episode. Kapil and his team will soon go on a tour to the US and then UK. Kapil Sharma will next be seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer The Crew.

