The Kapil Sharma Show completes 100 episodes; team Good Newwz graces the sets

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Dec 2019 05:06 PM

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most loved and watched shows on TV. Host Kapil was recently in the news as his wife Ginni and he became proud parents to a baby girl.

Now, as the show completes 100 episodes, Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh will be gracing the show and celebrate the occasion with Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh, and others.

In a promo of the upcoming weekend episode, Akshay is seen pulling Kapil’s leg. We also see Kapil praising Kiara and Kareena and saying that they are looking very beautiful. Hearing this, Akshay goes to sit near Kapil.

This leaves Kapil disappointed and he asks Akshay why can’t he let him be happy. Akshay tells him, ‘Mujhse teri khushi bardaasth nahi hoti’, and this leaves Diljit, Kiara and Kareena in splits.

Have a look.

We can’t wait to watch this hilarious episode. What about you?

Credits: Pinkvilla

