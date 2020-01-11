The Kapil Sharma Show: Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla to grace the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain viewers. It is one of the most popular comedy shows and the team is doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. With its hilarious episodes, Kapil Sharma and his team leave the viewers in splits.

Many celebs from different fields also grace the show. Now, in the upcoming episode, cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla will be seen as guests. Yes, this weekend, the two are going to be entertained by the antics of Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh. In the teaser released by the channel, Kiku is seen in high spirits. While doing his skit, he calls Archana Puran Singh a 'khiladi'. But Kapil tells him she doesn't play. Kiku counters Kapil by saying that if Archana didn't know how to play well, then how come Sidhu is out of the show. This leaves everyone including Archana in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section below.