The Kapil Sharma Show: Did the comedian just call Ajay Devgn ‘corrupt’?

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will release soon and is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles and has been directed by Om Raut.

The Kapil Sharma show is faring well at the TRP charts, and before a film’s release, B-town stars make sure to visit the sets to promote their film. From Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, and others, a lot of actors make an appearance onto the show to promote their film. We will soon see Ajay Devgn and Kajol visiting the show to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Now, knowing Kapil Sharma and his antics, the comedian took to social media to post a video wherein he is seen talking about Tanhaji, but what is interesting is that Kapil has a fun way to promote the film, as at the end of the video, we see Ajay Devgn bribing Kapil Sharma with money for promoting the film. Sharing the video, Kapil joked in the caption, ‘#corruption is everywhere’.

Have a look.

Isn’t Kapil hilarious? On the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni recently became parents to a baby girl. Show some love for the comedian below.

Credits: Pinkvilla