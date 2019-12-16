News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Did the comedian just call Ajay Devgn ‘corrupt’?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will release soon and is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Tanhaji also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles and has been directed by Om Raut.

The Kapil Sharma show is faring well at the TRP charts, and before a film’s release, B-town stars make sure to visit the sets to promote their film. From Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, and others, a lot of actors make an appearance onto the show to promote their film. We will soon see Ajay Devgn and Kajol visiting the show to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Now, knowing Kapil Sharma and his antics, the comedian took to social media to post a video wherein he is seen talking about Tanhaji, but what is interesting is that Kapil has a fun way to promote the film, as at the end of the video, we see Ajay Devgn bribing Kapil Sharma with money for promoting the film. Sharing the video, Kapil joked in the caption, ‘#corruption is everywhere’.

Have a look.

Isn’t Kapil hilarious? On the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni recently became parents to a baby girl. Show some love for the comedian below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2...

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2 India concert
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra

past seven days