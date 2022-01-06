The Kapil Sharma Show to end on a high note this weekend as it welcomes the veteran actor Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram' and the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'

MUMBAI: Bidding goodbye for this season The Kapil Sharma Show will sing its swan song this upcoming weekend. Celebrating the last ride of the season will be the evergreen Kamal Haasan, who will be promoting his upcoming thriller 'Vikram' on Saturday, coming on the show for the first time while on Sunday the 'fun-tabulous' cast of the comedy-drama 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. A weekend unlike any other, join host Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona and of course Archana Puran Singh as they bid adieu to the viewers with a promise that they will return with The Kapil Sharma Show, soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

On Saturday, watch as Kamal Haasan's melodious voice croons 'Surmaiyi Ankhiyon Mein' with Kapil Sharma following it up with his rendition of 'Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale'. On Sunday, all hell breaks loose as the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' arrives with swag on set. From all of the actors present, imitating Anil Kapoor in front of him and him walking away laughing out loud to Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul showing off their dance moves, this would be an evening to remember!

Concluding the season, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona would all come on stage one last time to say goodbye to the viewers and appreciate each other on this journey that they had together.

Tune in to the biggest celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show as it takes the last bow of the season, this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.