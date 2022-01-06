The Kapil Sharma Show to end on a high note this weekend as it welcomes the veteran actor Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram' and the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 11:29
The Kapil Sharma Show to end on a high note this weekend as it welcomes the veteran actor Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram' and the cast

MUMBAI: Bidding goodbye for this season The Kapil Sharma Show will sing its swan song this upcoming weekend. Celebrating the last ride of the season will be the evergreen Kamal Haasan, who will be promoting his upcoming thriller 'Vikram' on Saturday, coming on the show for the first time while on Sunday the 'fun-tabulous' cast of the comedy-drama 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. A weekend unlike any other, join host Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona and of course Archana Puran Singh as they bid adieu to the viewers with a promise that they will return with The Kapil Sharma Show, soon on Sony Entertainment Television. 

On Saturday, watch as Kamal Haasan's melodious voice croons 'Surmaiyi Ankhiyon Mein' with Kapil Sharma following it up with his rendition of 'Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale'. On Sunday, all hell breaks loose as the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' arrives with swag on set. From all of the actors present, imitating Anil Kapoor in front of him and him walking away laughing out loud to Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul showing off their dance moves, this would be an evening to remember! 

Concluding the season, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona would all come on stage one last time to say goodbye to the viewers and appreciate each other on this journey that they had together. 

Tune in to the biggest celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show as it takes the last bow of the season, this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Kapil Sharma Show Kamal Haasan Vikram Jugg Jugg Jeeyo Maniesh Paul Anil Kapoor Neetu Singh Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Prajakta Koli Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 11:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh shares an adorable post of Supriya Pilgaonkar with THIS cutie, Guess Who?
MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Supriya Pilgoankar, who shares a mother-son bond with Shaheer Sheikh,...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Prachi gets upset as Ranbir forgets their anniversary
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Fans are shocked by Sunny Singh's recent public appearance, ask ‘Yeh kya haal bana diya?’
MUMBAI: Sunny Singh has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some...
Exclusive! After Brij Ke Gopal, Dhruvee Haldankar roped in for Atrangii - Dekhte Raho TV's Vikram Betaal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
The Kapil Sharma Show to end on a high note this weekend as it welcomes the veteran actor Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram' and the cast of 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: Bidding goodbye for this season The Kapil Sharma Show will sing its swan song this upcoming weekend....
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara supports Paarth
MUMBAI: The Wednesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with a shocked Abhimanyu seeing his...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Fans are shocked to see the recent appearance of actor Sunny Singh, ‘Ye Kya Haal bana diya’ Netizens says
Shocking! Fans are shocked by Sunny Singh's recent public appearance, ask ‘Yeh kya haal bana diya?’
Latest Video