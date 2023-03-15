The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah

MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will be gracing the show, where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Gumraah.

This will be the second time the stars will be gracing the show, where they would be interacting with the host and the crew.

Are you excited to see Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

