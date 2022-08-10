The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 17:57
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Almost Pyaar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

ALSO READ :  Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

As per sources, Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

This will be the first time that they would be coming on the sets of the show and would be having a fun time with the star cast of the show.

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Whenever Alaya F has come on the show, it’s always been very entertaining.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Alaya F Karan Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 17:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sexy! Check out some of the gorgeous bikinis slayed by Tara Sutaria
MUMBAI :Tara Sutaria is an actress and singer who works in Hindi films. She began her career as a singer in Disney...
Gorgeous! Check out these stunning promotional outfits of Kriti Sanon for her upcoming film 'Shehzada'
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is one of the most important and talented actresses of B-town. With here acting, she has majorly...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Rudra and Imlie plan to throw Chini out of Atharva’s life
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
MUMBAI :Sony SAB launched Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey two years ago with an aim to entertain audiences...
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was...
Recent Stories
As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star
As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

Latest Video

Related Stories
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show
Is Dheeraj Dhoopar back on Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora announces Exit? Find out!
Is Dheeraj Dhoopar back on Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora announces Exit? Find out!
Anupama fame Madalsa Sharma is dressing up for someone Special; is it Sudhanshu Pandey?
Anupama fame Madalsa Sharma is dressing up for someone Special; is it Sudhanshu Pandey?
Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!
Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!