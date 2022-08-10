The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Rajesh Sharma to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie U - Turn

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Rajesh Sharma are to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie U – Turn.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 12:56
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

This would be the first time that Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati and Rajesh Sharma would be gracing the show and having some fun time with its cast and crew.

Whenever Alaya F has come on the show, the episode has always been an entertaining one.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 12:56

