The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Alia Bhatt to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

As per sources, it seems that Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt will be gracing the show where she will be promoting her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actress will be coming on the show and she will be having some fun time with the star cast of the show.

Whenever Alia has come on the show she has been upfront and as always entertained the audience and the star cast of the show.

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a lot of positive feedback from the audience and everyone has said that this could be Alia’s finest work until now.

Whether the actress is coming along on the sets of the show or will be accompanied by any of her co-stars and director is not yet confirmed.

The episode seems to be filled with entertainment which will leave the audience’s in splits.

The audience waits for the weekend as they take the show to be a stress buster show and they always feel relaxed once they wash the show.

Well, seems like this one too will be a fun one and will bring a smile to the audience's face.

