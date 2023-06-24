The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager.

This will be the second time the cast of the show will be coming on the show as the cast of the show had come on the show for season one.

In the past we have seen whenever Anil Kapoor comes on the show the show is an entertaining one.

This will be the finale of the episode and the show might return back after a few months.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

