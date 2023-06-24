The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:30
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

(ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kapil Sharma and team to fly off too the United States of America for this special reason; show to go off air )

As per sources, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager.

This will be the second time the cast of the show will be coming on the show as the cast of the show had come on the show for season one.  

In the past we have seen whenever Anil Kapoor comes on the show the show is an entertaining one.

This will be the finale of the episode and the show might return back after a few months.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Sobhita Dhulipala Aditya Roy Kapur Ravi Behl TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Exclusive! Zaan Khan opens up on doing reality shows, shares about his love for travel, says he goes for solo tripping to detox
MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Zaan Khan recently entered Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai in a pivotal role.The show...
Unleashing Your Inner Designer: Elevating Your Interior Without the Need for Expertise
MUMBAI :Are you ready to transform your living space into a personalized haven without the need for extensive interior...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sweet! Angad has a surprise for Ajith and Sahiba; latter gets emotional
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
MUMBAI :After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ravi Behl to grace the finale episode to promote their OTT project The Night Manager
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
Latest Video
Related Stories
Namish Taneja
Exclusive! “I have not left Maitree because of any reality show”, Namish Taneja opens up on quitting Maitree and being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi! Read More!
Dr. BR Ambedkar
Exclusive! &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr. BR Ambedkar to take a LEAP with a new cast!
MTV Roadies Season 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : From wanting to date gang leader Rhea to calling ex-Roadies names, the upcoming episode of MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaandwitnesses Gang Leaders’ wrath on contestants' bizarre statements!
ERICA FERNANDES
Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Has the shoot of the show reached its climax and is this when the contestants are returning back?
SHOAIB IBRAHIM
Finally! Shoaib Ibrahim shares his happiness on becoming a father, says “I wouldn’t like to talk about it, you all know the situation right now, the baby is premature and is kept in the incubator, need your prayers”