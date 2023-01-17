The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripath to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripath will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 19:25
MUMBAI:

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh, and Chitra Tripath will be gracing the show.

This will be the first time that they will be coming to the show. They will be having some fun sessions with the host and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Zakir Khan Richa Sharma Anjana Om Kashyap Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripath
