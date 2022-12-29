 The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu and Kusha Kapila go grace the new year episode 

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar had always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

As we had reported earlier, that Zakir Khan, Richa Sharma, and Jasbir Jass will be gracing the show during the New year special episode.

As per sources, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu and Kusha Kapila will also be gracing the show for the new year episode.

This wil be the first time that the singers will be coming on the show where they would be having some fun sessions with the host and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

The upcoming episode will be a soulful one where the contestants will sing all the old songs and will entertain the audaudience.

