The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Arko Pravo Mukherjee will be gracing the show, he would be gracing the show along with cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 15:38
MUMBAI :
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

This will be the first time that the cricketers will be interacting with the host and the cast of the show.

The episodes have always been super fun and entertaining.  Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Brett Lee and Chris Gayle on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

