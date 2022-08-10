The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Chris Gayle and Brett Lee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him return.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee will be gracing the show and this would be the first time they would be coming on the show.

They would be interacting with the host and the crew of the show and would be having a fun time on the sets of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

