The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Chris Gayle and Brett Lee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee will be gracing the show and this would be the first time they would be coming on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 13:57
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him return.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As per sources, Chris Gayle and Brett Lee will be gracing the show and this would be the first time they would be coming on the show.

They would be interacting with the host and the crew of the show and would be having a fun time on the sets of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Chris Gayle and Brett Lee on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Chris Gayle Brett Lee
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 13:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bloody Daddy trailer! Shahid Kapoor is bad**s in This kick**s trailer
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor titled Bloody Daddy has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the...
Exclusive! Diyaa Mahan to enter Dangal TV’s Bindiya Sarkar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Hidden Intentions! Santosh reveals the reason for stopping Ajeet from denying
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Akshara talks to Abhimanyu about Abhir’s wish?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Silence! Sahiba questions Ajeet and Seerat’s silence
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more
MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar in Star...
Recent Stories
latest public appearance
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty to reprise their role as judges of the show
Rup
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE
confirmed for the new season
Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The bedi family, Pooja, Kabir and Alaya to grace the upcoming episode
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!
ASIM
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together