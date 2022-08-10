The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per source’s Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per source’s Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik will be gracing the show where they would be promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3.

This will be the first time that the stars will be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the host and star cast of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 15:00

The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
