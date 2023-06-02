The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani will be gracing the show and they will be coming for the Gurdas Maan special episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 19:25
MUMBAI:

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

ALSO READ

As per sources, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani will be gracing the show.

They would be coming in the episode when Gurdas Maan will be coming on the show.

It will be a Maan sahab special episode where the show will focus on his life.

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ :

ALSO READ : It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

 
 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Latest Video