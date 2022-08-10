The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote his upcoming show India’s Best Dancer Season 3

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:44
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar')

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

We had earlier reported that Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur  will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming

As per sources, Jay Bhanushali will be gracing the show along with the judges as he would be hosting the show.

This would be the first time that he would be coming on the show with his sense of humor the episode is going to be an entertaining one and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Netflix in legal trouble after Madhuri Dixit termed as a ‘Leprous Prostitute’ in American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’
MUMBAI :Madhuri Dixit is a Bollywood Diva who has been part of some of the most iconic and biggest blockbusters of the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote his upcoming show India’s Best Dancer Season 3
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"
MUMBAI :Anushka Sharma is known for wearing some amazing outfits and always grabs the attention of people on social...
Audience perspective! After Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai should there be season 3 on APJ Abdul Kalam
MUMBAI :Rocket Boys is no doubt one of the most loved series we have on digital platform, the show which is running on...
Sexy! Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar actress Alisha Chopra is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Alisha Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant is the first confirmed contestant of the show?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
OMG! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s shocking reaction to the fight between Mc Stan and Abdu
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Must Read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer spills the beans on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return, says “This is not easy, even today I wish…”
Bhagyalakshmi
OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare make things Instagram official? Here’s why fans think so!
Karan Khanna
Karan Khanna Joins Shemaroo Umang's "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho" as Kunal Pratap Singh, Assures to Bring Exciting Twists to the Popular Family Drama
Anupamaa
Must Read! Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna says “Can’t a mature, understanding, calm man have an emotional outburst?”