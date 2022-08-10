The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote India’s Best Dancer Season 3

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television. As per sources, Jay Bhanushali will be gracing the show along with the judges to promote the upcoming show 'India's Best Dancer'.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:44
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar')

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.
We had earlier reported that Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show 'India's Best Dancer'.

As per sources, Jay Bhanushali will be gracing the show along with the judges as he would be hosting the upcoming show.

This would be the first time that he would be coming on the show and with his sense of humor, the episode is going to be an entertaining one, which will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Katha catches Shamita talking happily on the phone and suspects her
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
MUMBAI: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan and Prakash Raj will be seen together for an Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual...
Recent Stories
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?
Karan Kundrra finally reveals when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra finally reveals about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”
Aradhana Sharma
Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for a Voot series produced by Parin Multimedia