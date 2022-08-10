The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote India’s Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar')

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

We had earlier reported that Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show 'India's Best Dancer'.

As per sources, Jay Bhanushali will be gracing the show along with the judges as he would be hosting the upcoming show.

This would be the first time that he would be coming on the show and with his sense of humor, the episode is going to be an entertaining one, which will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)