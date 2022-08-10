The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kapil Sharma and team to fly off too the United States of America for this special reason; show to go off air

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and now Kapil and his team will be flying off to the United States of America and the show will go off – air for a brief period.
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show since the beginning.

Recently, the actor returned back and the fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported that the show might be going off air and the reports have been confirmed as the Kapil and his team will be flying to the USA for their America tour where they would be performing their act in front of a live audience from the states.

Hence, for a brief time the show might go off – air and the it will return back after a few months.

(ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)

Earlier, also during their Australia tour the show went off air for sometime and then it returned back with a bang.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are going to miss the show as it’s considered as one of the stress buster shows on television.

Will you miss The Kapil Sharma Show ?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

