The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shehzada”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:15
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upco

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

ALSO READ :  Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

As per sources, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.

This will be the first time Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy will be gracing the show whereas Kartik and Kriti have come on the show before also to promote their movies back then.

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Kartik Aryan Kriti Sanon Rajpal Yadav Ronit Roy Shehzada
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav insists that Abhimanyu and Abhir must know the truth that they are biological father-son
MUMBAI  :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
MUMBAI  :Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All...
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
MUMBAI :We all know that Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which has turned out to be a hit at...
Recent Stories
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin