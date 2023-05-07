The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Mini Mathur, Renuka Shahane, Richa Aniruddha, Parizad Kolah Marshall and Deepti Bhatnagar to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television. As per sources, Mini Mathur, Renuka Shahane, Richa Aniruddha, Parizad Kolah Marshall and Deepti Bhatnagar will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As per sources, Mini Mathur, Renuka Shahane, Richa Aniruddha, Parizad Kolah Marshall and Deepti Bhatnagar will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

This would be the first time the ladies would be gracing the show and have a fun time with the cast and crew.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and will leave the audience in splits.

Soon, the show is going to go off–air as the contestants would be going on a USA tour. The show might return to screens after a few months.

Will you miss watching the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Sobhita Dhulipala Aditya Roy Kapur Ravi Behl Sayeed Quadri Faaiz Anwar A.M Turaz TellyChakkar
