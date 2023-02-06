The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, OTT actor Rajesh Tailang will be gracing the show, where the episode will be dedicated to the famous and talented OTT actors where a few more actors will be joining him.

This will be the first time that the actor will be gracing the show for the first time and he will be interacting with the cast and the host of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the star cast of Rajesh Tailang on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

