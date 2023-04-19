The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Afwaah

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Afwaah.
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Afwaah.

This would be the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be gracing the show and second time for Bhumi Pednekar would be appearing on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 21:13

Latest Video
