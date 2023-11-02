The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Nora Fatehi to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

As we had reported earlier, the show was returning with a new season that aired sometime back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on

As per sources, Nora Fatehi will be gracing the upcoming episode of the show.

This is the second time she would be coming on this season.

Whenever the actress has come on the show it's always very entertaining as Kapil keeps flirting with her.

