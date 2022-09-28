The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name:Tiranga

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. In the upcoming episode. Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name:Tiranga

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:54
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Nam

MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Fans of all ages enjoy the show and enjoy the host’s antics and humorous talks.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumors doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season. But that seems to be nothing but just a rumor.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ -  BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

As per sources, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name:Tiranga.

The team would be having some fun sessions with the host and the show would leave you in splits.

In the past seasons, we have seen whenever Parineeti Chopra graced the show it was an entertaining episode as the actress too has a good sense of humor

This wouldn’t be the first time both the stars would be coming on the show as they have come in the previous seasons too.

Are you excited to see Parineeti and Harrdy on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Neetu Singh Prajakta Koli Kamal Hassan akshay kuamar Cuttputlli Rakul Preet Singh Sargun Mehta Parineeti Chopra Harrdy Sandhu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: What! Shiva sees Raavi with a stranger
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Cheeni comes between Imlie and Atharva; show to take a short leap
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Bhagyalakshmi: Suspicious! Shalu doubts Balwinder as the real culprit behind food poisoning scandal
MUMBAI : 'Bhagya Lakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Salman Khan breaks his silence on being paid Rs 1000 cores for this season and reveals why he keeps hosting every season of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case
MUMBAI :The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a fair...
OMG! Anandvardhan gets INJURED, Abhimanyu gets furious with the Goenka family in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
RECENT STORIES
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case