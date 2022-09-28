The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name:Tiranga

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Fans of all ages enjoy the show and enjoy the host’s antics and humorous talks.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumors doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season. But that seems to be nothing but just a rumor.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name:Tiranga.

The team would be having some fun sessions with the host and the show would leave you in splits.

In the past seasons, we have seen whenever Parineeti Chopra graced the show it was an entertaining episode as the actress too has a good sense of humor

This wouldn’t be the first time both the stars would be coming on the show as they have come in the previous seasons too.

