The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal to be gracing the show where they would be promoting the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO RED : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

We had reported earlier that Salman Khan too would be gracing the show along with the rest of the  star cast.

This would be the first time that the stars would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the star cast of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ) :  The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 


 

