The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal to be gracing the show where they would be promoting the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

We had reported earlier that Salman Khan too would be gracing the show along with the rest of the star cast.

This would be the first time that the stars would be coming on the show and would be interacting with the star cast of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

