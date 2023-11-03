The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Bheed

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Bheed.
RAJKUMAR

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Bheed.

This will be the first time that Rajkummar Rao,  Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur will be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the host and the cast and crew.

Are you excited to see Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

