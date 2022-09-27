The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Rashmika Mandanna will be coming on the show to promote her upcoming show “Goodbye”  



MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season and it aired a few weeks back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ - BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date )

As per sources, Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming “ Goodbye”

She would be having a fun segment with the host and the cast of the show.

This would be the first time she would be coming on the show and she would be talking about her experience working for her first debut movie.

The episode will leave you in splits and it going to be an entertaining show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show 


 

