The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! RJ Anmol, RJ Pandey and RJ Naved to grace the upcoming episode

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, RJ Anmol, RJ Pandey and RJ Naved will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:01
RJ Anmol, RJ Pandey and RJ Naved

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As per sources, RJ Anmol, RJ Pandey and RJ Naved will be gracing the upcoming episode where the episode will be dedicated to the famous RJs .

Along with them RJ Malishka and RJ Jituraj also will be coming on the show.

The show will be dedicated to the famous RJ’s of Mumbai and this will be their first time gracing the show, where they would be interacting with its cast and crew.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the famous RJs on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Gurpreet Ghuggi Kavita Kaushik Malishka RJ Jituraj Anmol RJ Pandey RJ Naved
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
MUMBAI :In February this year, Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage...
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past few years. Earlier, due to the pandemic, the...
Pandya Store: New Challenge! Arushi becomes a new challenge as she marks her dhamakedar entry
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has...
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability
MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very good weekend. The film in three days...
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Seerat Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Recent Stories
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nikki Tamboli
Uff! Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli sizzles in this old viral video; netizens feel the heat
Renee Dhyani
Exclusive! Renee Dhyani talks about being a part of the reality show MTV Roadies, says “We need judges like Raghu - Rajiv, who brought the rawness in Roadies"
Sony Tv
Breaking! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi to go off air after six years of successful run
DIVYA VARUN
Shocking! Divya Agarwal makes a brave move and breaks silence on the actual reason why she broke up with Varun Sood, says “I was feeling bad about breaking someone’s heart because of my complicated emotions, but I knew I was doing the right thing”
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! RJ Malishka and RJ Jituraj to grace the upcoming episode of the show
MTV Roadies Season 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Shocking! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Bhoomika Vasishth talks about her dark phase after her private videos were leaked online