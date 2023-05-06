The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! RJ Malishka and RJ Jeetu Raaj to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, RJ Malishka and RJ Jeetu Raaj will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 16:22
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, RJ Malishka and RJ Jeetu Raaj will be gracing the upcoming episode of the show.

The show will be dedicated to the famous RJ’s of Mumbai, and this is the first time they would be gracing the show, where they would be interacting with the cast and crew of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the star cast of Carry On Jatta 3 on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Gurpreet Ghuggi Kavita Kaushik Malishka RJ Jituraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 16:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
GORGEOUS! Check out some of the Glam looks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan looks irritated as he gets pushed by the paparazzi after watching his sister Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; netizens say “Dashing guy”
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but the star kid is...
RIP! Memorable roles played by Gufi Paintal
MUMBAI:  This morning, we got the sad news that veteran actor Gufi Paintal passed away. The actor was 78 years old and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir performed the eviction stunts?
MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! YouTuber Armaan Malik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! RJ Malishka and RJ Jeetu Raaj to grace the upcoming episode of the show
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Ibrahim Ali Khan
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan looks irritated as he gets pushed by the paparazzi after watching his sister Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; netizens say “Dashing guy”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gufi Paintal
RIP! Memorable roles played by Gufi Paintal
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir performed the eviction stunts?
JENNIFER MISTRY
Exclusive! “No one has ever heard anything controversial about me”, Jennifer Mistry’s shocking response to her allegations being called a publicity stunt and if she would ever go to Bigg Boss! Read Inside!
gaurav khanna
MUST READ! Netizens come in Anuj Kapadia's defense over his lack of reaction to Baa’s taunts, check out
Fahmaan Khan opens up on the reports on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan opens up on the reports on entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, “Nothing has been confirmed, it’s neither a yes nor a no”! Read for more!
MTV Roadies Season 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Shocking! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Bhoomika Vasishth talks about the dark phase in her life after her private videos were leaked online