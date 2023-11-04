The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him and also is their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Salman Khan will be gracing the show as his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would be releasing in theatres soon. He would be interacting with the cast and crew of the show, which will be quite entertaining.

In the past, whenever Salman Khan has come on the show, the episode has always been fun.

Seems like the upcoming episode will leave the audience in splits.

