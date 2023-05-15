The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the upcoming episode

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the show where the show is celebrating the divas of the 80s.
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now, Krushna is back and fans are elated as for them, he was one of the key factors of the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be gracing the show where the show is celebrating the divas of the 80s.

This would be the first time that the actresses would be gracing the show and would be interacting with the star cast of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

