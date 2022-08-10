The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”

There were reports that Neil, Ayesha and Harshad don't wish to portray aged characters in the show and they will make an exit.
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The drama series started on a grand note in October 2020 and is going strong as ever.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has constantly been at the top of the TRP charts and entertained the viewers with its interesting storyline.

Well, with time, the makers have introduced many interesting twists and turns in the story.

The show also saw new entries and exits making the story even more intriguing.

Recently, the makers introduced a new set of actors like Sanyogeeta Bhave, Priya Ahuja, and Harshad Arora among others who are essaying pivotal roles.

Also, Aishwarya Sharma has made an exit which brought a very big twist to the story.

And now, in the past few days, there are reports about the show taking a 20-year leap.

While this came as a huge surprise for the viewers but what was shocking was the news about Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora quitting the show.

There were reports that Neil, Ayesha and Harshad don't wish to portray aged characters in the show and they will make an exit.

But now, as per our sources, Neil, Ayesha and Harshad will go on a break from the show post it takes a leap.

The sources further state that the makers will go ahead with the new cast after the leap is introduced.

However, if they see that the leap is not working in the show's favour and if there is a dip in TRPs, they will bring back Ayesha, Neil and Harshad's track once again.

A lot of changes are likely to take place in the show.

It will be interesting to see whom all the makers will rope in for the leap.

Also, we can't wait to look forward to how the story will unfold in the show after the leap and if it will work out or not.

What holds in the fate of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Will Neil, Ayesha and Harshad's exit from the show be permanent? How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 16:55

