The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar will be gracing the show.

This will be the first time that they would be gracing the show and would be having fun with the host and the cast of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be a musical one and the audience are going to have fun on the episode.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar on the show?

