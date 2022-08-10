The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 09:05
Shann

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

As per sources, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar will be gracing the show.

This will be the first time that they would be gracing the show and would be having fun with the host and the cast of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be a musical one and the audience are going to have fun on the episode.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch Shann, Shankar Mahadevan, Akriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 

    
 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan ! Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal Shann Shankar Mahadevan Akriti Kakar Sukriti Kakar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 09:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Plans And Plots! Voting begins, THIS person wants Tara to lose
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
What! Jannat Zubair once went into depression, says “was difficult to divert my mind…”
MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her...
Hotness alert! Here the times actress Heer Achhra raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Heer Achhra has been grabbing the attention of fans and...
Cannes 2023: Must Read! A look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the film festival
MUMBAI: This year, many Indian celebrities made it to the Cannes Film Festival. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Anushka...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Savi wants Sai and Virat to get married
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Gorgeous! Check out some of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka your BELOVED Pranali Rathod’s STUNNING looks
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting TV...
Recent Stories
temperature with her hotness
Hotness alert! Here the times actress Heer Achhra raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prakriti Kakar
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Prakriti Kakar, Romy, Shashwat Singh, Nikhita to grace the show
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show
Gori Nagori
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16’s Gori Nagori assaulted at her sister’s wedding, shares frightening visuals
Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia
Wow! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia to get married soon? Here’s what the actor said
Exclusive! “If ever given a chance, I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss; I haven’t got the guts to say “ Yes”, but
Exclusive! “If ever given a chance, I would love to do a reality show like Bigg Boss; I haven’t got the guts to say “ Yes”, but I would love to be part of it” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee
Exclusive! “Yes, I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, but declined the offer as I had prior commitments” - Soundarya Shar
Exclusive! “Yes, I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, but declined the offer as I had prior commitments” - Soundarya Sharma