The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra, and Vijayant Kohli to promote their upcoming movie “Kuttey”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra, and Vijayant Kohli to grace the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 20:41
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As we had reported earlier, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma will be gracing the show, along with Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Kuttey”

As per sources, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra and Vijayant Kohli will be gracing the show along with them.

They will be having fun sessions with the cast and the host of the show.

Except for Tabu, the rest of the cast will be coming on the show for the first time this season.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

