The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience love the show. As per sources, Nora Fatehi will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode where she will be promoting her upcoming project.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:56
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has gotten positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

This would be the first time the stars will be gracing this season and they would be having fun sessions with the cast and crew.

Whenever Ranbir Kapoor has come on the show it’s always been very entertaining and his comic acts with the cast is loved by the audiences.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

