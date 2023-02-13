The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has gotten positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

This would be the first time the stars will be gracing this season and they would be having fun sessions with the cast and crew.

Whenever Ranbir Kapoor has come on the show it’s always been very entertaining and his comic acts with the cast is loved by the audiences.

