The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Suniel Shetty will be gracing the show where he would be promoting his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

As we had reported earlier, the show was returning with a new season that aired sometime back.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Suniel Shetty will be gracing the show where he would be promoting his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”

This would be the first time the actor would be coming on the show where he would be having some fun sessions with Kapil and the cast and crew of the show.

Whenever Suniel Shetty has graced the show in the past, the episode has been an entertaining one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

