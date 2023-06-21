The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace to promote their upcoming Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2.”
2023-06-21
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2.

This is the first time that the stars will be coming on this season, where they would be interacting with the cast and crew.

Ameesha will be debuting on The Kapil Sharma Show though Sunny Deol has come on the show before.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

