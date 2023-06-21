The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. As per sources, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show, where they would be promoting their upcoming movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 17:41
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show. 

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show, where they would be promoting their upcoming movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2.

This is the first time that the stars will be coming on the show this season, where they would be interacting with the cast and crew.

Ameesha will be making her debut on The Kapil Sharma Show, whereas Sunny Deol has graced the show before.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 2 TELLYHCAKKAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati gang up against Prince Narula as they accuse him of brainwashing the contestants
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Neerja happy with Katha's love story progressing; latter asks Aarva about wanting a father in his life
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “The main juice and Asli Maza is in the part 2” Sobhita Dhulipala
MUMBAI:Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her acting contribution...
Netflix dropped the trailer of the much anticipated anthology Lust Stories 2
MUMBAI:Netflix dropped the trailer of the much anticipated second edition of its Emmy nominated anthology Lust Stories...
Exclusive! “Olivia Colman played this role in the Hollywood version, so there was no reason to say no for the role” Tillotama Shome
MUMBAI:Actress Tillotama Shome is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have especially on OTT space, she is known...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Palak Purswani confesses she is interested in someone; whereas Akansha Puri and Jiya Shankar reveal why they prefer being single and not in a relationship
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream three days back on the Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” - Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati gang up against Prince Narula as they accuse him of brainwa
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati gang up against Prince Narula as they accuse him of brainwashing the contestants
Barsatein
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Meera Sarang roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart
his 20-year journey
What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!
I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here
What! Rakhi Sawant breaks her silence on dating Lucky Singh being a publicity stunt, says “Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon…”
Ashi Singh
Really! Ashi Singh shoots her last scene as Meet, writes “made tremendous and unforgettable memories….”