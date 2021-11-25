The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and director Deevan Mujal to grace the show this weekend

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

As per sources, Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol and the director of their upcoming movie Deevan Mujal will be seen on the show promoting their movie Velle.

Sunny Deol yet again will be producing his son’s upcoming movie and this would be Karan’s second movie.

Both Sunny and Karan have come before also on The Kapil Sharma Show and had a ball of a time.

Sunny also clicked pictures with his fans outside and made their day.

