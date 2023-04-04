The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar – wife Jaya Bhardwaj and Aakash Chopra and his wife Akshi Mathur to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar – wife Jaya Bhardwaj, and Aakash Chopra and his wife Akshi Mathur
The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ :  Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

As per sources, Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar – wife Jaya Bhardwaj, and Aakash Chopra and his wife Akshi Mathur will be gracing the upcoming episode.

This would be the second time they would be coming on the show where they would be interacting with the cast, the host of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the episode will be an exciting one and will leave the fans in splits.

Are you excited to see the stars on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO RED :  The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

