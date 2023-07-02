The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with wife Jaya Bhardwaj and Aakash Chopra with wife Akshi Mathur to grace the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and it has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

As per sources, Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar along with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj, and Aakash Chopra with his wife Akshi Mathur will be gracing the show.

This will be the first time that the cricketers will be gracing the show and will be having some fun with the cast and crew of the show.

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

