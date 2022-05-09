The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Tamannah Bhatia to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer'

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will begin soon and soon and Tamannah Bhatia will be coming on the show where she would be promoting her upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer'.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Tamanna Bhatia to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season.

As we had reported earlier that the show is returning back with a new season, it will go on-air during the first week of September.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Tamannah Bhatia will be gracing the show where she would be coming to promote her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer.

The actress has been a guest on the show in some of the previous seasons, but this would be her first appearance in this upcoming season.

She would be having some fun segments with the cast and Kapil Sharma show and the episode will be an entertaining one.

Are you excited about Tamannah Bhatia on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video