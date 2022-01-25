The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The cast of Rocket Boys to grace the show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

They give the audience a fun episode to watch.

In the upcoming episode, the star cast of Rocket Boys will be coming on the show to promote their web series.

The series stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and others. The story revolves around two extraordinary men, Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who created history while building India's future.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one and will leave the audience in splits.

The concept of the web series is interesting, and we are sure that the star cast would have a lovely time on the sets of the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show these days is doing really well when it comes to TRP ratings as the show’s entertainment quotient improves every weekend.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.