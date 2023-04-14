The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! The show to go off – air from this month?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, the show might be going off air and could return back after a break.
The show to go off – air from this month

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, the show apparently will be going off – air in the month of June though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show has had a successful one – and a half years and has good ratings.

Whether the show will return back after it goes off air or no, is not confirmed but the fans will miss watching it.

Earlier also the show had gone off air and it took a break and returned back.

